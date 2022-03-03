Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.