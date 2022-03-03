First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 283 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,608. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

