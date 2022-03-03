Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3,933.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,140. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

