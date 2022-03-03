Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,420 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

