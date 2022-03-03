Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $290.20 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.36 and a 200-day moving average of $317.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

