Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,076 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,884,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

NYSE BROS opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Cowen reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.