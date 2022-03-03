Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $738,000 Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PetroChina by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares during the period.

NYSE PTR opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $55.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

