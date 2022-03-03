Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 114,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $979,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9,917.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $99.20 on Thursday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $103.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63.

