Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

