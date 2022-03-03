Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,298 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

