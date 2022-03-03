JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

