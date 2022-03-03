Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Price Target Increased to CHF 590 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 572 to CHF 590 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SZLMY. Citigroup lowered shares of Swiss Life from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Life currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $623.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

