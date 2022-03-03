Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 240

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 270 to CHF 240 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHLAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.17.

Get Schindler alerts:

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.62.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.