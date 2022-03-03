$LONDON 24-Hour Volume Reaches $526.00 (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, $LONDON has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. $LONDON has a total market cap of $329,935.94 and $526.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get $LONDON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.20 or 0.06635800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.54 or 0.99736229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002719 BTC.

$LONDON Coin Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LONDONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for $LONDON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $LONDON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.