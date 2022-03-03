Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.03. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

