Analysts Set Expectations for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

