William Blair Weighs in on Agenus Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $788.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

