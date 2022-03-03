VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $755,526.10 and $622.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.20 or 0.06635800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.54 or 0.99736229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002719 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 538,431 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

