Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for thyssenkrupp (TKA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA):

2/22/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.70 ($19.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.25 ($18.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/11/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €18.00 ($20.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/10/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/10/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/10/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/18/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €11.00 ($12.36) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/13/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €10.00 ($11.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €15.85 ($17.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/11/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($17.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/10/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €18.00 ($20.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

FRA TKA opened at €9.64 ($10.83) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.42 and a 200 day moving average of €9.26.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

