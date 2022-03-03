Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Tennant’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 563.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after purchasing an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

