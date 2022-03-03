The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AES were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 41.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

