EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.73 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

