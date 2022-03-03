Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 126 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $207.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.36 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

