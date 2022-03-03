American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AEO opened at $21.33 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 770,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 308,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,859.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 499,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 474,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 262,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

