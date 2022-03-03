National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Biogen worth $70,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $207.79 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.36 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.41.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

