Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,960 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.31 and a beta of -0.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

