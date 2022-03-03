Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 38,140 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,140 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 34.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

