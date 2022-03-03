Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,537,899 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 870.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537,899 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Yamana Gold worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,761,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 142,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

