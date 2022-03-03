First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:FAD opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $131.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.