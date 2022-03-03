First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FAD opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

