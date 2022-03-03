CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 143,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $385.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.19.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

