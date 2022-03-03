Mizuho Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $60.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE ALE opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 286.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ALLETE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ALLETE by 18.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ALLETE by 103,521.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

