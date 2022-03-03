Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Drops By 84.6%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSR stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57. TSR has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

