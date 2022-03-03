Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Save Foods stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) by 295.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.96% of Save Foods worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Save Foods has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

