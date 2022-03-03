Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Down 85.2% in February

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNUG opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

