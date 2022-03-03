New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 485.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 157,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,002,000. State Street Corp increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 196.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

