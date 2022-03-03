PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLBY. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

PLBY stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PLBY Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

