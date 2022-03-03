Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $106.05 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,957,000 after acquiring an additional 333,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after acquiring an additional 359,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after acquiring an additional 586,198 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

