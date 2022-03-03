Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 184,384 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184,384 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

JBHT opened at $202.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.35 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

