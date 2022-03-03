Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.02.

Shares of ARE opened at C$15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$959.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.35.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

