Comerica Bank Sells 45,496 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,496 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Revolve Group worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVLV opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,223 shares of company stock worth $7,688,382. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

