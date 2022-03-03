Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Haemonetics worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $125.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

