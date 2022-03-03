American International Group Inc. Sells 40,042 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

