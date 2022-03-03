ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.07.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 49,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $1,049,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,150 shares of company stock worth $7,039,835 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.