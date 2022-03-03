Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.67 million, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,953,000 after buying an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,485,000 after buying an additional 234,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

