Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

AXNX opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.34. Axonics has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

