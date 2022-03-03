FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Novavax, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $23.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.72.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

Novavax stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,788 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

