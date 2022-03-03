FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issued By B. Riley

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

GAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $10,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

