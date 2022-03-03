Barrington Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

XRAY opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 454,358 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

