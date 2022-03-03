Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 460 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

