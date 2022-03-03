Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 4,088 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

